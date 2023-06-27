MoU signed for installation of solar power at KGH

Visakhapatnam: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited - Vizag Asset (AMNS) has signed a memorandum of understanding with King George Hospital for installation of solar power over the CSR Block rooftop of KGH.



Signed by Executive Director of AMNS Vizag Asset M. Ravindranath and Superintendent of KGH P. Sivananda, the MoU was exchanged in the presence of Health Minister Vidadala Rajini, District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, Mayor Venkata Hari Kumari and Head-HR and Admin of AMNS India Ltd-Vizag Asset D.S.Varma.

Nearly 130-KW solar power installation was taken up by the company under its corporate social responsibility at an estimated cost of Rs.15 lakh and it aims to cut down the power cost at the KGH.