Move to change Ponduru in-change triggers row in YSRCP

Srikakulam: In the wake of recent developments, differences have surfaced among opposition YSRCP leaders in Amadalavalasa Assembly constituency in the district. The party high command elevated Chintada Ravi Kumar as party constituency coordinator recently ignoring the opinion of former Speaker Tammineni Sitaram.

Soon after becoming the coordinator, Ravi Kumar began efforts to change mandal level coordinators in Amadalavalasa, Ponduru, Burja and Sarubujjili. Against this backdrop, he organised a meeting in a private function hall at Rapaka village junction near Ponduru mandal headquarters recently with his followers alone, where a discussion took place on change of Ponduru mandal party in-charge.

But followers of former Speaker Sitaram skipped the meeting. At present, the mandal party in-charge is P Ramesh but Ravi Kumar wants to elevate party senior leader Konchada Ravi Kumar as party mandal in-charge. Here Ramesh is an ardent follower Sitaram and Konchada Ravi Kumar is follower of Ravi Kumar.

On learning of the discussion about changing in-charge, the former Speaker became furious and warned the party constituency coordinator Ravi Kumar not to take decisions unilaterally without consulting party senior leaders. He further cautioned him to be ready to pay a price for the hasty decisions. In the wake of the ongoing tussle between the two leaders, party neutral cadres are getting confused and are clueless regarding party activities.