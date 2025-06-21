Movie dialogues fine in theatres, not in public: Pawan

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said that filmy dialogues are nice to hear in movie theatres and they should not be repeated in democratic rule.

He warned that if anyone tries to create law and order problem and threaten people, the government will act tough. He said rowdy-sheets will be opened to curb the mischief of anti-social elements.

The Deputy Chief Minister said people should be cautious towards those who raise their voice in undemocratic manner. Referring to the remarks of YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy during Palnadu visit indirectly, Pawan said people should be aware of the actions of those leaders who failed to control their supporters and raise their voice in support of anti-social elements, which is also considered to be a crime.

Meanwhile, TDP politburo member and MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary also condemned the remarks of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking to media persons at TDP office in Mangalagiri on Friday, Butchaiah Chowdary objecting the language of Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Jagan has no right to speak on democracy as he acted as a dictator during his rule. He said that Jagan has been supporting rowdies and anti-social elements. He said while the NDA government was taking forward the state on development path, Jagan was trying to get political mileage with false propaganda and mudslinging on the government.



