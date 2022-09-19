Moving capital from Amaravati not possible: Sujana Chowdary

Ongole(Prakasam District): Former Union Minister Yalamanchili Satyanarayana Chowdary (Sujana Chowdary) contended that no one is capable of moving the capital of Andhra Pradesh from Amaravati unless they get the support from the parliament and passing the respective bill. Sujana Chowdary was in Ongole on Sunday to participate in a meeting with local intellectuals and inaugurated a blood donation camp as part of the celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. He flagged off Prakasam Praja Poruyatra by the local BJP leaders.

Speaking at the press meet prior to the meeting with the district president S Srinivasulu and in-charge Nagothu Ramesh Naidu, Sujana Chowdary said that they are organising meetings with various sections of people celebrating the PM's birthday.

He said that BJP has become the political party with the highest membership in the world.

He said BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi has become the single largest party in the parliament and achieved sustainable social infrastructure like providing food, health, and shelter for everyone, which was not possible by Congress in its 60 years of ruling the country.

He said that Make in India, Swachh Bharat and many other programmes have mobilised the country towards development. To achieve the holistic development of the country, he said that the BJP should be supported in the States and develop the leadership of youth, irrespective of their caste, creed, region or religion.

He said that they are willing to know the opinion of the intellectuals and are ready to rectify any shortfalls and problems at the implementation of the programs.

Responding to the press, Sujana Chowdary asserted that the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act has surely given the power to choose the place for the State capital to the State government and the government that formed in 2014, has decided the capital at Amaravati and all other parties including the YSRCP and BJP at Assembly and Left parties in the Council accepted the decision unanimously.

He said that the power to choose the capital automatically elapsed when the parliament passed the Amaravati as the capital of the AP bill.

The former Union Minister said that it is not possible for anyone even if he performs penance on 'sirshasana', to set up three capitals or 33 capitals. He said that it is not possible to shift the capital from one place to another every time a new CM takes oath. He observed that the State is in the grip of sand, liquor, mining and land mafia, while the government is misusing public money. He said that the government appointed the YSRCP workers in the name of volunteers and wasted valuable time by abusing others in the assembly. He wished the Amaravati to Arasavalli padayatra by the farmers and locals, a success.

He advised the public to utilize their right to vote carefully after thinking about the future of Andhra Pradesh.