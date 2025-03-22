MP Ambica requests more funds for Anantapur development

Anantapur : Participating in a discussion on the funds allocated to Jal Shakti Ministry in the Parliament, Anantapur MP Ambica Lakshminarayana urged the Central government to allocate additional funds for the development of Anantapur district.

The MP expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil for their dedicated efforts in enhancing the country’s water security. He appreciated allocation of Rs 99,503 crore for Jal Shakti Ministry in 2025-26 budget, calling it a crucial step. However, he pointed out that Anantapur ranks second in the country in terms of lowest rainfall and that farmers in the region are facing severe water scarcity. He emphasised the urgent need for special attention and additional resources for the district’s development.

Recalling the initiatives undertaken between 2014 and 2019, MP Ambica highlighted expansion of micro-irrigation projects, increased subsidies for drip and sprinkler irrigation, and support for borewell-based farming. He noted that SC/ST farmers received up to 90% subsidy, while other farmers benefited from 80% subsidy to encourage sustainable agricultural practices. He also mentioned the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Project, which linked Godavari and Krishna rivers, providing a promising future for Rayalaseema.

However, the MP expressed concern over the neglect of these projects in recent years, stating that essential lift pumps have stopped functioning, and incomplete canal works are worsening the hardships of farmers. He urged the government to ensure the swift completion of the Polavaram project and extend further assistance for Anantapur’s growth.

Additionally, the MP proposed a special development fund of Rs 100 crore per year to transform Anantapur into a global horticulture hub. He also called for exploring the possibility of providing free solar pumps to farmers,ensuring long-term agricultural sustainability.