MP Ambica’s birthday celebrated

MP Ambica Lakshminarayana cutting a cake on his birthday in Anantapur on Thursday

Anantapur : TDP leaders and others have celebrated the birthday of Anantapur MP Ambica Lakshminarayana on a grand scale here on Thursday. Free mega medical camp has been organised in which about 500 people received medical services and several people donated blood at a blood donation camp held here.

Party leaders, activists, and fans organised cake cutting on the birthday of Ambica Lakshminarayana.

