MP Bharat Ram urges Centre to give Smart City status to Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravaram: Union Minister for Cultural Affairs Prahlad Singh Patel has responded to many questions posed by MP and YSRCP Parliamentary Party Chief whip Margani Bharat Ram in Parliament during zero hour.



MP Margani Bharat Ram said the cultural capital of the state and grand city of culture was not included in Smart City list in the year 2015, though having necessary parameters doing injustice to the ancient city. Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram will be developed as twin cities like Hyderabad and Secunderabad, if smart city status given to it, he added.

Because of the importance of the city, the state government granted it Greater status. The city is having 220 square kms with six lakh population and 21 surrounding villages merged in the corporation.

Briefing the importance of the city, the MP said Adikavi Nannaya translated Sanskrit epic Mahabharata into Telugu language in 11th century. It is the duty of the Union government to develop the city in all fronts. He questioned the minister when will the sub-regional science centre completes for which the Union government sanctioned an amount of Rs 15.22 crore and foundation stone also laid two years ago.

Responding to the question, the minister assured to complete the sub-regional science centre next year and also assured to look into other aspects raised by the MP.