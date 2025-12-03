MP Chinni seeks Lokesh’s support for MSME project

Vijayawada: MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni requested Minister for Human Resources Development, Information Technology, Electronics & Communication, and Real-Time Governance Nara Lokesh to support the proposed allocation of land for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Jaggayyapeta. Sivanath aims to transform the NTR district into a major hub for MSMEs.

During a tour in New Delhi, Minister Nara Lokesh visited the TDP Parliamentary Party Office on Tuesday. On this occasion, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath submitted a representation outlining the significance of the MSME Project.Sivanath informed the minister that the Andhra Pradesh MSME Industries Association in Vijayawada plans to establish 198 MSME units across multiple sectors on a designated 826-acre land parcel in Jaggayyapeta. This project is expected to attract an investment of Rs 2,872 crore and create nearly 57,000 jobs, thus enhancing employment opportunities for local youth and promoting sustainable industrial growth in the region. He emphasised that after several discussions with NTR district collector G Lakshmisha and representatives from the MSME Association, the land identification process has been completed, and the project has reached an advanced stage.

Minister Lokesh responded positively and assured the MP that he would provide all necessary cooperation for the implementation of the MSME Park project.