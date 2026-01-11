MP Harish participates in Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Amalapuram MP Ganti Harish Mathur said that he participated as a domain expert in a session titled Making India the Global Startup Capital, held as part of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi on Saturday.

He said it was a matter of pride to be part of a national level discussion focused on entrepreneurship and innovation. The conference, he said, was organised in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.

Harish Mathur said he was pleased to share the platform with eminent panelists, including Zepto founder Kaivalya Vohra, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Youth and Sports Mandapalli Ramprasad Reddy and SAP chairman Ravi Naidu.

He said the discussions focused on strengthening the startup ecosystem in India, encouraging youth towards innovation and positioning India as a global leader in the startup sector.

The MP added that the dialogue provided valuable insights and ideas to support young entrepreneurs and promote innovation-driven growth across the country.