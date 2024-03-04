MP inaugurates Akkayapalli Park

Kadapa: MP YS Avinash Reddy, along with Deputy CM SB Amzath Basha inaugurated 15th FCG, Akkayapalli Park, Plaza and Shastri Nagar Parks here on Sunday.

Avinash Reddy said that despite several challenges, the city has witnessed significant financial allocations for critical projects, including road expansions, beautification initiatives and drainage construction. The recent sanction of Rs 400 crore for comprehensive water pipelines stands as a testament to the government's dedication to enhancing infrastructure, he added.

The MP also inaugurated cancer institute, for which the government had allocated over Rs 100 crore. He said Akkayapalli Park was equipped with gym facilities, puzzle games, an acupuncture pathway, walking tracks and aesthetically pleasing lighting. The MP urged people to support the ruling party in the coming elections.

City Mayor K Suresh Babu, Kamalapuram MLA P Ravindranath Reddy, MLC M Ramachandra Reddy, Deputy Mayor Nithyananda Reddy, Social Welfare Board Chairman Puli Sunil Kumar, local corporator Paka Suresh and others participated in the event.