MP Margani Bharat Ram invites Nitin Gadkari to lay stone for Morampudi flyover

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): There are blooming hopes that all the obstacles for the construction of Morampudi flyover have been removed and the long-standing wish of the people of Rajahmundry will be materialised. Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat Ram expressed confidence that the foundation stone for the construction of this flyover will be laid in this month itself.

The MP invited Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stone for the construction of Morampudi flyover. Bharat met Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday and thanked him for approving the construction of five flyovers in Rajahmundry parliamentary constituency. Bharat said the Union Minister will start construction of flyovers in Morampudi, Jonnada, Tetali, Undrajavaram,and Kaikaram areas. Permissions have been received for the construction of Morampudi flyover earlier.

However, the flyover construction was stopped after a committee from Delhi said that the construction of a bypass road from Diwan Cheruvu to Kovvur would reduce the traffic problem, the MP said.

Bharat Ram said the officials and politicians at that time did not have any understanding and left the matter. "But I explained to the Minister that Morampudi junction is known as death junction. Rajanagaram, Lala Cheruvu, Diwan Cheruvu, AV Apparao Road, JN Road, Morampudi, Hukumpet, Bommuru and Vemagiri areas have been identified as accident-prone areas,' he said.

After discussing all these issues with district SP and others, MP Bharat added 38 black spots and again spoke to various groups. Due to his efforts, the Special Committee toured once again. The MP explained that every black spot from Rajanagaram to Vemagiri was shown to the committee along with district police officials and National Highway officials. The MP said that Union Minister Gadkari has also supported and approved this project and the contracting agency is ready to start work. He said the Union Minister responded positively when he was invited to lay the foundation stone.

The date of laying the foundation stone will be fixed between August 16 and 22. The MP thanked Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for their support.