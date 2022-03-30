MP Margani Bharat Ram urges Rs 1.5 crore for Jeevakarunya Sangam

Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram urged Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Manoj Jain to sanction CSR funds of Rs 1.5 crore for the project at old age home and orphanage at Sri Gowthami Jeevakarunya Sangam in

Rajamahendravaram.

The MP met Manoj Kumar Jain in New Delhi on Tuesday and submitted a representation requesting the GAIL to sanction the amount to construct an integrated complex for orphanage, old age home and Goshala on the premises of Sri Gowthami Jeeva Karunya Sangham of Endowment Department.

MP Bharat Ram said Karunayananda Swamiji started Sri Gowthami Jeevakarunya Sangam in 1940 with a noble cause in the historical and cultural city of Rajamahendravaram. He said the Sangham provides food and shelter to orphan children and aged people as well as people afflicted with leprosy. At present there are 40 orphan students, 80 old aged and nine leprosy patients residing in the Sangham.

Among them, old aged people and leprosy patients are provided shelter in the sheds situated on Sangham premises situated at Lalacheruvu whereas the orphan students are provided shelter at the orphanage building situated near Godavari Bund, Rajamahendravaram.

The MP said both the building and shed are in a dilapidated state. He said Sri Gouthami Gorakshana Sangam situated in Rajamahendravaram was established in 1927 and it do not have any land properties and the Gosala of the institution is being maintained in an extent of 4.53 acres at Bhaskar Nagar, Rajamahendravaram. At present, 115 cattle are being taken care of in the Gosala.

There are no adequate resources in the Gorakshana Sangham like trained manpower, who should have proper scientific knowledge about feeding, housing care and management of these animals. Lack of sufficient fodder and pasturage in Gosala are the main problems. He said that the institutions are not located in one place and there is a need to integrate all the institutions in a single complex with necessary facilities. Bharat requested GAIL CMD Manoj Jain to consider the proposal and sanction CSR funds to the integrated complex.