MP raises alarm, blames coalition govt
Tirupati: Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy has voiced strong concerns over a statement by district forest officer Vivek, who acknowledged illegal activities at Papavinasanam in Tirumala. Calling it a serious issue, the MP stated that this revelation exposes the reality under the coalition government.
Dr Gurumoorthy criticized the authorities for conducting a trial run of boating at the sacred Papavinasanam Dam, which provides drinking water to pilgrims. The dam is considered sacred as it is believed to cleanse devotees of their sins. He also accused the current leadership, including CM Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, of failing to protect Tirumala’s sanctity and demanded their response.
Highlighting that no such activities occurred under the previous YSRCP regime, he called for immediate action to safeguard the revered site and respect devotees’ sentiments.