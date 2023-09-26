MP Rangaiah hails rollout of Vande Bharat trains by PM

Anantapur: MP Talari Rangaiah has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing Vande Bharat high speed express rail in different parts of India, including the Kachiguda-Yashwanthpur express, which connects the district with two metro cities, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

In a press statement, Rangaiah said that as many as 9 Vande Bharat trains have been introduced in the country.

The introduction of VB trains is in tune with people’s aspirations for comfortable, luxury, safe and quality travel at affordable cost.

The MP said that some practical problems regarding Kisan Rail has been brought to the attention of Railway DRM and he promised to resolve the problems faced by the rail users. He appealed to the DRM to solve the subsidy and licences issue of farmers.

The MP said the train should touch Tadipatri and Bethemcherla to reach New Delhi as in the past so as to be more useful to farmers for sending their produce to Delhi.