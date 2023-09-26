Live
- UPI usage set to rise in festive shopping
- Knee Surgery for Mere 67 Rupees Under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka Yojana
- Sugar minister apologised for statement on farmers suicides
- Police breaks Paritala Sunitha hunger strike, shifts to hospital in Anantapur
- S&P holds 6% growth forecast for FY24
- Kejriwal recalls ex-PM Manmohan Singh's dedication on his 91st birthday
- Agri-tech startups suffer 45% fall in investments
- Indian Oil unveils first hydrogen bus
- KTR lays stone for five bridges across Musi
- Golconda Fort gets fresh start; community cleaning by NCC cadets
Just In
MP Rangaiah hails rollout of Vande Bharat trains by PM
Anantapur: MP Talari Rangaiah has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing Vande Bharat high speed express rail in different parts of India, including the Kachiguda-Yashwanthpur express, which connects the district with two metro cities, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
In a press statement, Rangaiah said that as many as 9 Vande Bharat trains have been introduced in the country.
The introduction of VB trains is in tune with people’s aspirations for comfortable, luxury, safe and quality travel at affordable cost.
The MP said that some practical problems regarding Kisan Rail has been brought to the attention of Railway DRM and he promised to resolve the problems faced by the rail users. He appealed to the DRM to solve the subsidy and licences issue of farmers.
The MP said the train should touch Tadipatri and Bethemcherla to reach New Delhi as in the past so as to be more useful to farmers for sending their produce to Delhi.