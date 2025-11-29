MP thanks CM over Markapur dist formation

Ongole: Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for announcing formation of Markapur as a new district. In a statement issued on Friday, MP Magunta stated that Prakasam district was formed from backward areas of Guntur, Kurnool, and Nellore, with most residents depending on agriculture and agricultural labour. He explained that the district headquarters were distant, causing travel difficulties for residents from the western part of the district. The MP said that, in 2024, following his request, the Revenue Special Chief Secretary directed the Collector to submit specific recommendations. The MP then consulted with the Markapur Sub-Collector, local leaders, and citizens regarding the need for the new district. Recognising the region’s backwardness and fulfilling his election promise, the CM announced creation of Ma