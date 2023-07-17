MP Vijaysai Reddy slams Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: YCP Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy, who has been silent for many days, is becoming active again as the time for the elections approaches. Recently, he responded through Twitter and made interesting comments on TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu.



He said that Babu, has been trying all he can such as emotion, comedy, sentiment and tragedy to woo the public.

He said that this is the last fight for Babu, so he started an expensive propaganda campaign.