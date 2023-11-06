MP Vijaysai Reddy targets Purandeswari on social media

Vijayawada: YCP MP Vijayasai Reddy recently criticized BJP's AP president Purandeshwari once again on social media platform. He said that betrayal is in Purandeshwari's personality. Purandeshwari has become an address for politics without values by joining whichever party is in power.

He also said that she is serving TDP as the state president of BJP. NTR's son Harikrishna was the honorary president of 'Anna TDP' for some time and joined the Congress after the party was defeated in the elections.