- Australian PM meets China's Xi in Beijing
- Rahul offers prayers to Adi Shankaracharya, serves food at langar in Kedarnath on day 2 of his visit
- Nifty’s fall in Oct was the steepest month-on-month decline in 2023
- OpenAI may release 'GPT builder' option for ChatGPT subscribers soon
- Australian universities to help refugees access higher education
- Snapchat empowering 200 mn users in India with AR experiences: CEO Evan Spiegel
- Maha pollution warning: Morning-evening walk may be injurious to health
- Heavy rain lashes Tirumala, low lying areas inundated
- Odd-even scheme in Delhi from Nov 13 to 20: Minister
- Delhi HC directs monitoring of Azad Market area for fire norm violations
MP Vijaysai Reddy targets Purandeswari on social media
Says Purandeshwari has become an address for politics without values by joining whichever party is in power
Vijayawada: YCP MP Vijayasai Reddy recently criticized BJP's AP president Purandeshwari once again on social media platform. He said that betrayal is in Purandeshwari's personality. Purandeshwari has become an address for politics without values by joining whichever party is in power.
He also said that she is serving TDP as the state president of BJP. NTR's son Harikrishna was the honorary president of 'Anna TDP' for some time and joined the Congress after the party was defeated in the elections.
