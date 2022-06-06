MPPS shows the way for dignified last journey

Tirupati : Final rites of unclaimed or orphan bodies became difficult task in the sense nobody will come forward to take the responsibility of conducting cremation as a gesture of dignified send off.

In the service of final rites, Mahaprasthanam Seva Samithi shows the way for dignified last journey. The Samithi has been organising a charity based environmental-friendly crematorium (gas-based) Govindha Dhamam.

Breaking the rigidity, more people are coming forward to bear the expenses for conducting last rites to unclaimed or orphan bodies at Govinda Dhamam run by Maha Prasthana Seva Samithi (MPSS). For one reason or other, the disposal of bodies of orphans or unclaimed is a difficult task as no one is coming forward to bear the cremation expenses.

There are many sad incidents of orphan bodies left for days till the civic authority or police taking it for conducting the last rites. However, in the pilgrim city, thanks to the initiative of MPSS floated jointly run by Rotary Club, Arya Vaisya Officials and Professionals Association (AVOPA) and Sri Veerabaahu Sathya Harichandra Rudrabhumi Society established Govinda Dhamam- the gas-based crematorium for the dignified conduct of funeral. With the financial support of donors, MPSS took the responsibility of disposal of bodies with duly following the rituals, giving respectable send off to departed souls.

So far, 356 philanthropists were registered their names by paying Rs 3,000 for cremation expenses at Govinda Dhamam, of which 249 were conducted. Speaking to The Hans India, the founder president of MPSS Tenkayala Damodaram, Chairman of Sree Engineering College, said many times he came across the unclaimed bodies lying in mortuary of Ruia hospital waiting for its final rites. "Against this backdrop, we took up the responsibility for conducting last rites duly following the customs," Damodaram said and added that during Corona time, many bodies were disposed with the help of donors and now, the number is declined still some orphan bodies are coming on and off and conducting cremation.

An octogenarian and retired Head Master Ramala Srihari while sharing his immense satisfaction with The Hans India, said he donated for three bodies, one in Chittoor and two in Govinda Dhamam, which gave great happiness and added that donation for orphan body cremation is a great 'Punyam' according to Garuda Puranam. Srihari also said he was inspired with the speeches of Changanti Koteswar Rao and other spiritual persons, who tells bearing cremation expenses for orphan body is equal to performing Aswamedha Yagam.