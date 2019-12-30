MPs for 2 more Kendriya Vidyalayas in Nellore district

Nellore: Though Nellore district is currently having two Kendriya Vidyalaya schools one each at Nellore and another at Venkatagiri, MPs of Tirupati and Nellore have proposed setting up of two new Kendriya Vidyalayas one each at Palacchur in Pellakur mandal of Tirupati LS segment and also at Kavali in Nellore LS segment.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya was started at Kothur on the outskirts of Nellore in 2010 from classes 1 to 5, initially, and then it was upgraded up to Class XII. A new premise was provided, and the school started functioning from there since 2016. Now, there are two sections up to Class X and single sections for XI and XII. The total strength of the school is more than 800.

Kendra Vidyalaya at Venkatagiri is also having more than 700 strength which comes under Tirupati Parliamentary constituency. Further, SHAR Centre at Sriharikota is having its own Space Central School.

Now, Tirupati MP B Durga Prasad Rao proposed a KV in Tirupati LS constituency at Palacchur close to Naidupet for the convenience of the local population.

It is proposed to set up the institution in about 10 acre land and the officials have to take final decision. They are also considering availability of lands in the industrial zone which also close to the village. Initially, there will be strength of about 600 students from Class 1 to Class XII.

Similarly, Nellore MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy proposed a Kendriya Vidyalaya at Kavali, a fast-growing town and revenue division in the district. He assured that Kavali will have a KV for the benefit of local people.