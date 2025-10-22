Mrs. AVN College’s alumni pitch in to renovate classrooms

Visakhapatnam: Alumni of the oldest institution Mrs. AVN College have come forward to contribute to the renovation of classrooms.

Established in 1860, more than 2,000 students’ study in various disciplines on the campus at present.

Since the buildings of the college were more than 150 years ago, the management appealed to the alumni to contribute towards this direction. Responding to it, the alumni association agreed to provide funds for the renovation works.

Ch V Subba Rao, who studied first year B.Sc. (1976-77) contributed Rs.70 lakh for the construction of a new digital classroom in the premises.

For renovation of seven rooms, including a ladies separate waiting hall with modern amenities, Prof. GP Raja Sekhar, Vice Chancellor of Andhra University along with his batchmates contributed Rs.10.5 lakh.

Meanwhile, Makena Srinivasa Rao, P Krishna Kumari, M Swarajya Lakshmi, Ajjarapu Sarveswara Rao, Vasireddy Srinivas Rao sponsored Rs.3 lakh each, while P Narayana Swamy, CVS Naidu contributed Rs.1 lakh each for renovation of classrooms. The newly constructed facilities and renovated classrooms will be inaugurated on October 24.

AU Vice Chancellor is expected to inaugurate them in the presence of donors, informed vice chairman and correspondent of Mrs. AVN College AV Adeep Bhanoji Row and president Ajjarapu Sarveshwara Rao and members of Mrs. AVN College Alumni Association.