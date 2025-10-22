Live
- Muhurat trading reflects market trust: Experts
- Apple nearing $4-trn mkt valuation
- Earning prospects set to drive capital mkt
- Samvat 2081 clocks record Rs 2.9L-cr fundraising
- Samvat 2082 begins on modest note
- India Inc’s top line resilient to global odds
- Diwali sales sparkle at Rs 5.40L cr
- Life-saving surgery by joining pancreas with small intestine operated at KIMS Saveera
- Tributes paid to police martyrs
- Naidu already fearing defeat, claims YSRCP
Mrs. AVN College’s alumni pitch in to renovate classrooms
- Alumni of the college volunteer to do their part to facilitate new infrastructure, renovate classroom
- Ch V Subba Rao, an alumnus, contributed Rs.70 lakh to facilitate a digital classroom in the premises
Visakhapatnam: Alumni of the oldest institution Mrs. AVN College have come forward to contribute to the renovation of classrooms.
Established in 1860, more than 2,000 students’ study in various disciplines on the campus at present.
Since the buildings of the college were more than 150 years ago, the management appealed to the alumni to contribute towards this direction. Responding to it, the alumni association agreed to provide funds for the renovation works.
Ch V Subba Rao, who studied first year B.Sc. (1976-77) contributed Rs.70 lakh for the construction of a new digital classroom in the premises.
For renovation of seven rooms, including a ladies separate waiting hall with modern amenities, Prof. GP Raja Sekhar, Vice Chancellor of Andhra University along with his batchmates contributed Rs.10.5 lakh.
Meanwhile, Makena Srinivasa Rao, P Krishna Kumari, M Swarajya Lakshmi, Ajjarapu Sarveswara Rao, Vasireddy Srinivas Rao sponsored Rs.3 lakh each, while P Narayana Swamy, CVS Naidu contributed Rs.1 lakh each for renovation of classrooms. The newly constructed facilities and renovated classrooms will be inaugurated on October 24.
AU Vice Chancellor is expected to inaugurate them in the presence of donors, informed vice chairman and correspondent of Mrs. AVN College AV Adeep Bhanoji Row and president Ajjarapu Sarveshwara Rao and members of Mrs. AVN College Alumni Association.