MSME sector emerged vibrant in economy

Tirupati: Society for innovation incubation and entrepreneurship - technology business incubator (SSIIE-TBI) of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) along with Gyan Circle Ventures, IIIT Sri City and AP Innovation Society jointly organised interactive seminar on "Promoting Innovation, Incubation & Entrepreneurial Ecosystem across HEIs of AP" on Monday.

Addressing the seminar, Prof Jamuna Duvvuru stated that SPMVV campus synergy on Innovation Incubation and Entrepreneurship was formed integrating all the centres of SPMVV to facilitate development of an 'Innovation & Entrepreneurial ecosystem' in the campus. This helps to encourage, inspire and nurture young students to work with new ideas. IIIT Sri City Director Prof Ganesan Kannabiran joined the programme virtually and spoke on the curriculum for students to drive into entrepreneurship.

He felt that universities should have networking with industries and forthcoming years are more important in terms of the innovation ecosystem. SPMVV Registrar Prof D M Mamatha stated that young minds need to bring excellent technologies and they should upgrade technical skills to meet the global challenges.

Director General, National Institute for Micro Small Medium Enterprises (Ni-MSME) Dr Glory Swarupa expressed that the MSME sector has emerged as a highly vibrant and dynamic sector of Indian economy over the last six decades. She expressed the importance of 'One Entrepreneur- One Village', 'One District-One Product', 'One Station-One Product' concepts.

CEO of SSIIE-TBI Dr J Surya Kumar also spoke on the occasion. Participants from IIT Tirupati, ANGR Agriculture University, Vikrama Simhapuri University, Campus Synergy members from SPMVV and incubatees of TBI actively participated and interacted with Dr Glory Swarupa on various aspects.