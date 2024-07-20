Live
MSME training centres to come up across state
Minister for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) Kondapalli Srinivas said that there are proposals to set up MSME training centres across Andhra Pradesh.
Visakhapatnam : Minister for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) Kondapalli Srinivas said that there are proposals to set up MSME training centres across Andhra Pradesh.
Paying a visit to the MSME Training Centre set up in Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone of Anakapalli district on Friday, he informed that the centre is currently training 3,000 people and it is proposed to increase the strength to 5,000.
During the visit, he held a meeting with workers, employees and students undergoing training and enquired about the MSME Technology Centre. He took stock of the challenges faced by students at the training centre.
Later, the MSME minister visited the AP MedTech Zone and interacted with representatives of various companies. They briefed about the manufacturing of medical devices, facilities and other equipment in detail.
The MSME Minister was accompanied by the CEOs of several companies and officials of the Industries Department in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts.