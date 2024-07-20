  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

MSME training centres to come up across state

MSME training centres to come up across state
x

Minister for micro, small and medium enterprises Kondapalli Srinivas at the AP MedTech Zone in Visakhapatnam on Friday

Highlights

Minister for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) Kondapalli Srinivas said that there are proposals to set up MSME training centres across Andhra Pradesh.

Visakhapatnam : Minister for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) Kondapalli Srinivas said that there are proposals to set up MSME training centres across Andhra Pradesh.

Paying a visit to the MSME Training Centre set up in Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone of Anakapalli district on Friday, he informed that the centre is currently training 3,000 people and it is proposed to increase the strength to 5,000.

During the visit, he held a meeting with workers, employees and students undergoing training and enquired about the MSME Technology Centre. He took stock of the challenges faced by students at the training centre.

Later, the MSME minister visited the AP MedTech Zone and interacted with representatives of various companies. They briefed about the manufacturing of medical devices, facilities and other equipment in detail.

The MSME Minister was accompanied by the CEOs of several companies and officials of the Industries Department in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X