MSMEs: TERI to facilitate Japanese technology for energy efficiency

Vijayawada: The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), is keen to offer Japanese energy-efficient technologies among Micro Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Andhra Pradesh.

TERI is keen to introduce low-carbon technologies in MSMEs in the State with the help of the Japanese government.

A two-day conference on "Building a Resilient De-carbonised Society in India through Environmental Infrastructure and Technology" was conducted by TERI on January 12 and 13 in New Delhi in association with IGES (Institute of Global Environmental Strategies), Japan and other Indian as well as Japanese organizations.

As per the TERI's report presented to APSECM, Energy dept, the Energy consumption in the industries sector of Andhra Pradesh is around 18,844 MU out of which MSMEs alone consume around 5,000 MU per annum as per AP DISCOMs data. It is estimated that even if 10 per cent energy is saved, 500 MU savings could be achieved with estimated monetary savings of Rs 300 crore per annum by implementing energy efficiency measures in a phased manner. TERI has conducted energy efficiency studies in major MSME clusters in Andhra Pradesh namely Fisheries, Refractory, Foundry, Spinning, dal processing and cold storages and recommended several energy efficiency measures. As per the study, it is estimated to save electrical energy to the tune of around 65 MU in sea food processing sector in Bhimavaram, 12 MU in the foundry cluster and thermal energy equivalent to 2,400 metric tonnes of coal in refractory cluster in East Godavari. In all the three clusters, it is expected to reduce around 65,000 tonnes of CO2 per annum. TERI is now keen to explore the feasibility of adopting the Japanese energy efficiency technologies in MSMEs of Andhra Pradesh.

Welcoming the good gesture from TERI, CEO APSECM A Chandrasekhara Reddy who read the message of Spl Chief Secretary (Energy), K Vijayanand, has profusely thanked Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), MoP, for their support in energy efficiency activities particularly in MSMEs and said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy were giving utmost priority for quality power supply. In the context of taking lead by India and Japan for building a resilient de-carbonized society in India through environmental Infrastructure and technology, on the occasion of the global summit in New Delhi, TERI finally opined that several proactive States in India like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat etc., should take lead for a new momentum for de-carbonization that ultimately helps for addressing climate change.