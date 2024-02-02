  • Menu
MSP sought for cashew nut

Left parties and associations allege that brokers and processing unit owners profited at the expense of cashew farmers

Srikakulam: Cashew brokers, traders and processing unit owners earned crores of rupees on the basis of cashew crop while farmers landed in debt trap due to mindless policies of the governments, lamented Left parties and their affiliated unions.

Addressing a press conference at CPI office in Palasa town on Thursday, leaders of Left parties and affiliated unions Chapara Venu Gopal, Tamada Sanyasi Rao, Vankala Madhava Rao and Maddila Rama Rao n said the TDP government and the present YSRCP governments have completely failed to provide minimum support price (MSP) for 80 kg raw cashew nuts bag. They demanded the government announce Rs 16,000 MSP for 80 kg bag.

They also found fault with the TDP Srikakulam MP K Rammohan Naidu for his silence on the problems of cashew nut farmers. As MP for 10 years he failed to raise the issue in the Lok Sabha, they said.

