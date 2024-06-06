Mudragada Padmanabham confirms name change

Rajamahendravaram : Kapuleader and former minister Mudragada Padmanabham informed that he is changing his name as he committed to his challenge.

He challenged earlier that if Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan wins in Pithapuram, he will change his name to Padmanabha Reddy.



Mudragada has made it clear that he is committed to the name change as per his promise after Pawan won with a huge majority in Pithapuram. Speaking to media, he said that the documents regarding the name change in the Gazette had been taken. Soon he will officially change his name to Padmanabha Reddy and inform again.

It is sad that people do not respect YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who worked hard for the people, he said. Many welfare schemes implemented by Jagan Mohan Reddy have not been implemented by any other Chief Minister in the country. He said that the big question is whether people wanted development over welfare or whether people’s judgment changed because others said that they will provide more welfare schemes.

He expressed concern that when people do not vote for welfare schemes, there will be a situation where no other government will implement them in the coming days.