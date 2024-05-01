Mudragada vows to defeat Pawan in Pithapuram

Rajamahendravaram: Former minister and YSRCP leader Mudragada Padmanabham vowed to defeat Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram. He said he would change his name as ‘Padmanabha Reddy’ if he doesn’t defeat Pawan in Pithapuram constituency. Speaking to media in Kirlampudi on Tuesday, he said, “I will change my name as Padmanabha Reddy from Mudragada Padmanabham”.

Padmanabham criticised Pawan Kalyan for speaking vulgarly and not understanding anything. He remarked that Jyothula Nehru, who is now in TDP, was in YSRCP when the train burning took place in Tuni. Pawan should know that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is responsible for the train burning incident in Tuni. He was reacting to Pawan Kalyan holding him responsible for burning of train during Kapu reservation stir.

He questioned Pawan Kalyan's right to blame Kapu MLAs in YSRCP. He asked him why he never supported the Kapu reservation movement. Pawan came to Pithapuram from Hyderabad for an MLA post, and he has no real address, Padmanabham said. He said it would be good for Pawan to act in movies, but he is not suited to politics. He warned that the people of Pithapuram would soon drive Pawan Kalyan out.