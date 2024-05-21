Congress and SP have no respect for Sanatan Dharm: PM Modi

Prayagraj (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the character of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress is anti-development and they have no respect for Sanatan Dharm.

Addressing a rally in support of BJP candidates in Prayagraj and Phulpur, the Prime Minister said, “Inke liye, sushasan aur Sanatan ka 36 ka rishta hai.”

He said that the people of Prayagraj had been deprived of development till 2017 when the BJP came to power inUttar Pradesh.

“You have seen stampedes in the Kumbh Mela but now these events are organised on a huge level and peacefully. SP and Congress had no concern for Kumbh Melas -- they were more concerned about their vote bank. They are competing with each other in appeasing their vote banks. Their boycott on the Ram temple decision was a part of this,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that his mantra was “Virasat bhi, Vikas bhi’ where development was done keeping the heritage intact.

Listing the development works done in Prayagraj, PM Modi said that the SP and Congress ‘princes’ cannot think beyond their family.

“The Congress gives the entire credit of Independence to one family. We built the world’s tallest State of Unity as a tribute to Saradar Patel but the Congress family did not even visit it. The people of Prayagraj will never forgive those who insult Lord Shri Ram. I salute this holy land of Triveni,” he said.

He further said that Prayagraj was now touching new heights of development and the dreams of people are coming true.

He said that many first-time voters do not know that in the INDIA bloc regime, women were unsafe.

“There was extortion and bomb blasts on roads. Can the traders forget those days when the mafia would take away their money and land? The BJP government has taken back that land and built houses for the poor. These people had turned UPSC into Parivar Service Commission,” the Prime Minister said.

He further said that the Congress and SP had now started telling lies because their boat was now sinking.

“They are telling lies about the Constitution. Everyone knows who tried to change the Constitution by imposing the Emergency. It was the Allahabad High court here that put brakes on the Congress misdeeds,” he said, adding that it was Modi’s guarantee that no one will be allowed to tamper with reservation and the Constitution.

--IANS

amita/uk