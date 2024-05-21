CMF to launch CMF Phone 1, a redesigned and rebranded Nothing Phone 2a

CMF, a sub-brand of Nothing, is preparing to launch its first smartphone, speculated to be named the CMF Phone 1. This new device is rumoured to be a rebranded and redesigned version of the Nothing Phone 2a, though it will feature a distinctly different design.

Currently, CMF offers TWS earbuds and neckbands in the Indian market, and the introduction of the CMF Phone 1 will mark its entry into the smartphone segment. Known for its affordable products targeting young audiences, CMF is expected to maintain this strategy with its new phone. While official confirmation from CMF is awaited, numerous leaks and speculations about the CMF Phone 1 have surfaced, suggesting it will share some lineage with the Nothing Phone 2a, one of the most affordable offerings from Nothing.

Leaked renders of the CMF Phone 1 indicate a design that diverges significantly from the Nothing Phone 2a. The images suggest an iPhone SE-2-like design featuring a single camera setup positioned on the top left of the rear panel. The phone is rumoured to have a plastic body and will be available in three colour variants: orange, white, and black, reflecting the colour schemes of existing CMF products.

The CMF Phone 1 is expected to be priced starting at 149 euros, approximately Rs 13,500. Speculations suggest it will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 5G chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, and will support 33W fast charging. The device is believed to run on Nothing OS.

If the CMF Phone 1 indeed follows the design and specifications of a rebranded Nothing Phone 2a, it may feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The camera setup might include a single 50-megapixel rear camera, similar to the primary camera of the Nothing Phone 2a, and a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies.

The display of the CMF Phone 1 is expected to be a 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. The device could be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 45W fast charging.

Given that the CMF Phone 1 is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000, compared to the Nothing Phone 2a, which is priced slightly over Rs 20,000, there may be some differences in features. However, even with potential rebadging, the CMF Phone 1 aims to deliver a competitive smartphone experience within a budget-friendly price range.

This strategic move by CMF to introduce a rebranded and redesigned smartphone can appeal to a broader audience, leveraging Nothing's design and technological prowess while catering to cost-conscious consumers. As more details emerge, it will be interesting to see how the CMF Phone 1 is received in the market.