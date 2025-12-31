Mukkoti Ekadasi celebrated with grandeur

Nellore: Mukkoti Ekadasi was celebrated in a grand scale in all Vishnu temples across the district on Tuesday.

Serpentine queues were witnessed at all the temples as devotees rushed to have darshan of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi Devi through Uttara Dwara Darshanam. Penusila Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Penchalakona of Rapur mandal, Vedagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Devarapalem village of Nellore rural mandal, Venugopala Swamy temple at Krishnapatnam village of Muthukuru mandal, Venugopala Alayam at Vulavapadu village, Sri Venugopala Swamy temple in nellore city, Sri Krishna Dharmaraja Swamy temple in Podalakuru town, Maha Vishnu-Lakshmi Devasthanam at Krishnareddy Palle village of Podalakuru mandal and others witnessed heavy devotee rush since early hours.

In the wake of the tragic incident that Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga town of Srkakulam district that claimed 14 lives, the endowment department with the cooperation of police administration made elaborate arrangements to avoid stampede and other untoward incidents. No untoward incident has been reported so far.

Heavy crowds were witnessed at Sri Talpagiri Ranganatha Swamy temple located on the banks of river Pennar with the devotees thronged to the temple across the district, and neighboring Prakasam district also from Tamilnadu state as the Sri Talpagiri Ranganatha Swamy temple know as ' Uttara Sri Rangam'.

Temple reverberated with Govinda Nama Smaranam as the devotees had the darshan of Ranganatha Swamy through Uttara Dwara Darsanam in the wee hours of Tuesday. Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana along with his family members had a darshan of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Sri Vedagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Narasimha Konda Deverapalem village of Nellore Rural mandal in the small hours.

Speaking the occasion, he said that there was a tradition continuing several years as his family has been performing 'Ubhayam'(Vutchavam) on Mukkoti Ekadasi day Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Narasimha Konda as the same tradition is being continued even today.