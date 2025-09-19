Mula praises for PM balancing tradition with modern diplomacy

Visakhapatnam: BJP leader Mula Venkata Rao dashed off a personalised greeting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the latter’s birthday.

In the message, Venkata Rao conveyed, “In your remarkable journey, we see the story of a leader who rose from humble beginnings through unwavering discipline and commitment, to become the guiding force of our great nation.”

The PM’s vision for Bharat is not merely about governance, but about awakening the soul of the nation, instilling self-belief, dignity, and unity among people. The way the PM continues to inspire every citizen to take pride in India’s culture, heritage, and national identity has strengthened the spirit of the country, he mentioned.

Commending the PM’s resolve for Viksit Bharat, Venkata Rao said, “PM’s relentless pursuit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, his compassion for the poor and marginalised, and firm resolve to steer India towards progress are qualities that will always be remembered as hallmarks of your leadership.”

At a time when the world faces unprecedented uncertainties, Venkata Rao stated that the PM has shown immense courage in handling diplomatic battles on the global stage.

This balancing of tradition with modern diplomacy, national pride with global cooperation, is a rare quality that only true leaders possess, he appreciated, wishing the Prime Minister on the occasion of his birthday.