India has evolved into strong and credible global economy: Global experts

Davos: India’s position as a rising global economic power is becoming increasingly clear, with international leaders and academics on Thursday expressed strong confidence in the country’s growth story and leadership.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum here, global experts said India has not only strengthened its economy but has also emerged as a key force shaping the future of the world economy.

Martin Nilson Jacobi, President and CEO of Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden, said India’s economic journey under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been remarkable.

He described India as a country that has gained a strong sense of purpose, direction and confidence on the global stage.

"Prime Minister Modi’s leadership has helped India project real strength internationally, and that effort is now clearly coming together," he mentioned.

Jacobi noted that at Davos this year, India stood out prominently and has firmly established itself among the world’s major players, alongside the United States, China and Russia.

"India’s young population and strong opportunities place it at the forefront of the global economy," he mentioned.

"Current geopolitical conditions further enhance India’s strategic importance, making it a key destination for innovation, research collaboration, and long-term investment," Jacobi stated.

"India has evolved into a strong and credible global economy," she mentioned.

"The people of India have made a wise choice in leadership, it will guide the country toward higher growth, stability, and greater global influence," she explained.