Mundlamuru mandal registers poll percentage of 92.45

Ongole: The polling in the second phase of the panchayat elections was conducted peacefully in Prakasam district, announced the officials on Saturday. The additional district election authority and district panchayat officer for Prakasam district, GV Narayana Reddy, said that they have conducted polling for sarpanches in 208 village panchayats and 1,468 wards in 14 mandals on Saturday.

He announced that 1,79,757 of the 2,07319 male voters and 1,77,881 of the 2,05,622 female voters have exercised their franchise in the election and the district recorded poll percentage of 86.60.

He added that the Mundlamuru mandal registered polling percentage of 92.45, Podili 89, Talluru 88.57, Addanki 88.38, Tarlupadu 86.95, Darsi 86.74, Korisapadu 86.35, Marripudi 86.22, Ballikurava 86.20, Donakonda 85.99, J Panguluru 84.88, Konakanamitla 84.85, Kurichedu 84.63, and Santhamaguluru mandal recorded 82.28 per cent.