Municipal Commissioner visits water supply plants

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) commissioner G Lakshmisha inspected various water supply distribution plants across the city here on Friday.

He examined a drinking water supply house at Padmanabhapuram and a pump house station at Vepagunta and checked the staff performance chart, water distribution register, water capacity and quality register.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner enquired the staff about the ways of getting water to the pump house. The staff explained that the water is being distributed from the pump house to Madhavadhara, NSTL, Gajuwaka, Gopalapatnam and other places.

Further, Lakshmisha suggested that the drinking water quality should be maintained without any negligence. He said motors and electrical problems should be rectified with immediate effect and drinking water should be provided to the people without lapses.

Later, the newly constructed 24 x 7 pumphouse was examined by the commissioner. Engineering officials were directed to complete the construction of the pump house at the earliest.

The commissioner directed the authorities to visit the reservoir at Padmanabhapuram hill and clear the problems of water lines and ensure proper distribution of water. He also inspected the Vepagunta reservoir and checked the performance of the RO plant.

Commissioner was accompanied by superintending engineer KVN Ravi, executive engineers Yedukondalu and P Venkata Rao, deputy executive engineers Madhava Rao and Laxmoji, assistant engineer Raja Shekhar and others.