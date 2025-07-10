Live
Municipal commissioners oppose deputations from other depts
Submit a memorandum to minister Narayana with various demands
Vijayawada: Representatives of Municipal Commissioners Association on Wednesday met minister for municipal administration and urban development P Narayana at the Secretariat and submitted a representation with their demands.
The association president Ch Naga Narasimha Rao, general secretary B Balaswamy and others explained their demands to the minister.
They asked the government to stop deputations of officers belonging to other departments as municipal commissioners to department, stopping absorptions of officers belonging to other departments as municipal commissioners, to facilitate timely promotions in all cadres of municipal commissioners, to allot land in Amaravati to construct an institute of training on municipal administration and urban development and to clear all the pending non-financial charges framed on the municipal commissioners.
The association leaders said the minister Narayana responded positively to their demands and promised to sort out the issues at the earliest.