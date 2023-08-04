Muskan Nayar recommends following dreams

Visakhapatnam: It was a defining moment for Muskan Nayar, when the jury awarded her ‘Miss Andhra Pradesh 2023’ title.

Amid stiff competition from 25 contestants in the grand finale presented by Classic Entertainments, Muskan stood out in the ‘Star Andhra Pradesh 2023’ pageant, following half a dozen auditions that took place across the State for the show.

And this is not the first time the city girl is making a mark in the beauty pageant. Right from her school days, the runway is something that Muskan Nayar has been comfortable with all along.

With unconditional support from her parents, Rajeev Kumar Nayar and Puja Nayar, Muskan says that her mother always encouraged her in realising her dreams. “She always tells me that I have it in me and my fashion sense is quite natural,” Muskan recalls.

Sensing her fashion instincts pretty early, Puja extended support to her daughter when she expressed her inclination to take part in plenty of fashion shows and fancy dress contests.

Back in school days, Muskan bagged ‘Miss Timpany 2017-18’ title. It was followed by the first runner up title in 2021 in Miss Vizag beauty pageant and another title ‘Miss Vizag Fashion Icon’ in the same show. She participated in a lot of intercollege fashion shows and headed teams during her college days in Kolkata where she pursued BBA (Marketing).

Defining beauty, Muskan says, “Beauty for me means personality that exudes self-confidence and a department of thoughts that aids in bringing out the best in a person. Only a person who loves herself can look beautiful to others.” She recommends aspirants to follow their dreams and work with dedication to achieve their goals.

A freelance model and fashion influencer, Muskan also operates an online beauty and skincare store that sells handmade products under the banner ‘Musk Beauty’ and has a pan India presence.

Besides contributing to the fashion industry, Muskan aims to make a mark in the Femina Miss India beauty pageant 2024 next.