Live
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th August 2023
- NorthEast strife...rooted in history - Part 1
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 04 August, 2023
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on August 4, 2023
- G20’s commitment to green and sustainable growth: A milestone for environmental prosperity
- Two major threats to India’s ‘Unity in Diversity’
- Supreme Court To Hear Rahul Gandhi's Plea Challenging Defamation Conviction And Disqualification
- BJP Raises Doubts On Congress' Involvement in Haryana Violence; Alleges Larger Conspiracy
- Haryana Clashes Update: 176 Arrested, 93 FIRs Filed; Internet Services Suspended, Curfew Relaxed
- Haryana Government Claims Normalcy Returns To Nuh After Communal Clashes; Congress Demands High Court-Supervised Probe
Just In
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 04 August, 2023
MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th August 2023
NorthEast strife...rooted in history - Part 1
Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 04 August, 2023
Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on August 4, 2023
G20’s commitment to green and sustainable growth: A milestone for environmental prosperity
Muskan Nayar recommends following dreams
It was a defining moment for Muskan Nayar, when the jury awarded her ‘Miss Andhra Pradesh 2023’ title.
Visakhapatnam: It was a defining moment for Muskan Nayar, when the jury awarded her ‘Miss Andhra Pradesh 2023’ title.
Amid stiff competition from 25 contestants in the grand finale presented by Classic Entertainments, Muskan stood out in the ‘Star Andhra Pradesh 2023’ pageant, following half a dozen auditions that took place across the State for the show.
And this is not the first time the city girl is making a mark in the beauty pageant. Right from her school days, the runway is something that Muskan Nayar has been comfortable with all along.
With unconditional support from her parents, Rajeev Kumar Nayar and Puja Nayar, Muskan says that her mother always encouraged her in realising her dreams. “She always tells me that I have it in me and my fashion sense is quite natural,” Muskan recalls.
Sensing her fashion instincts pretty early, Puja extended support to her daughter when she expressed her inclination to take part in plenty of fashion shows and fancy dress contests.
Back in school days, Muskan bagged ‘Miss Timpany 2017-18’ title. It was followed by the first runner up title in 2021 in Miss Vizag beauty pageant and another title ‘Miss Vizag Fashion Icon’ in the same show. She participated in a lot of intercollege fashion shows and headed teams during her college days in Kolkata where she pursued BBA (Marketing).
Defining beauty, Muskan says, “Beauty for me means personality that exudes self-confidence and a department of thoughts that aids in bringing out the best in a person. Only a person who loves herself can look beautiful to others.” She recommends aspirants to follow their dreams and work with dedication to achieve their goals.
A freelance model and fashion influencer, Muskan also operates an online beauty and skincare store that sells handmade products under the banner ‘Musk Beauty’ and has a pan India presence.
Besides contributing to the fashion industry, Muskan aims to make a mark in the Femina Miss India beauty pageant 2024 next.