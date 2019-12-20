Muslim leaders demand withdrawal of CAA in Kurnool

Kurnool: Syed Naweed Anwar, the religious leader of Muslim community came down heavily on the saffron party by stating that the Union government led by BJP is introducing Acts which are against the Constitution of India.

He along with several other Muslim leaders took out a massive rally in Adoni on Thursday condemning the Centre's attitude for passing Citizens Amendment Act in Parliament.

Naweed Anwar addressing the a huge public meeting on the occasion, said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is against the articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution of India. According to those articles the citizens of India, irrespective of their community can enjoy the rights equally. But with the CAA a section of people, particularly the Muslim community will be subjected to hardships.

"Our ancestors were born in India and have actively participated in Quit India Movement and fought against the British to get Independence. We were also born in India and have every right as the citizens of India. It will not be possible to get documents or evidences dating back to 60 to 70 years to prove identity as suggested by Modi government,'' Naweed said.

``Prime Minister Modi's policies are unconstitutional and unethical. The CAA will bring communal unrest in the country. We don't have any caste discrimination and we all are Indians and are leading a peaceful life as one family,'' the Muslim leader stated.

He demanded the Modi government to immediately withdraw the CAA and suggested to go through the articles 14 and 15 in the Constitution of India. If the central government is adamant with the implementation of CAA, then the BJP government will have to face the consequences, he warned.

Earlier, a huge rally was taken out from Shahi Jama Masjid to Revenue Divisional Office (RDO). Later they handed over a representation to Superintendent, Swarna Latha.

Khazi Altaf Hussain, Syed Naveed Pasha, Gulfarosh Shafi, Maniyar Altaf, Ummy Yousu, District Congress Committee (DCC) president Ahmed Ali Khan and Congress leader Devi Shetty Prakash, AP Human Rights Forum Srinivasulu and others participated in the rally.