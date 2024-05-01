Muslim Minority Leaders Accuse YCP Government of Cheating During Door-to-Door Program in Macharla Town

During a door-to-door julakanti program in the 28th and 29th wards of Macharla town, Muslim minority leaders accused the YCP government of cheating the Muslim minorities in the state. The leaders highlighted that the YCP government had stalled many schemes for the Muslim minority community after coming to power, including the Dulhan scheme which provided 50,000 crores of financial assistance without any conditions during the TDP regime.

The leaders criticized the government for introducing the Dulhan scheme again as the election time approaches and imposing unaccustomed rules on the Muslim minority community. They also pointed out that while it is commendable to include promises in the manifesto such as allocating places for Eidgahs in cities, providing monthly maintenance funds for mosques, and offering financial assistance to Muslims going on Hajj, these promises were not being fulfilled.

The event was attended by Mother Saheb Patan, Babu Khan Jabbar, Patan Badru, Saifulla Youth, Mastan Bojja, Kalesha Wali, Mutkuru Subhani, Saidulu Akbar, Madin Isuk, Babu Maina, Mastana Khaja, Feroze Zakir, and other Telugu Desam Party Muslim Minority Leaders and Activists. The leaders urged the government to uphold its promises and provide adequate support to the Muslim minority community in the state.





