Muslim Minority leaders fr Puttaparthi meets at Palle Raghunath Reddy's house
Muslim minority leaders from Puttaparthi and Kothacheruvu mandals of Puttaparthi constituency gathered at the residence of former minister Palle Raghunath Reddy on Wednesday to discuss their future activities. During the meeting, former minister Reddy criticized the YCP government for what he called "severe injustice" towards the Muslim minority communities.
He highlighted the measures taken by the Telugu Desam Party during their time in power to support the Muslim minorities. Reddy mentioned that former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu gave top priority to the needs of the Muslim minority community, including initiatives such as Shadi Mahals, Dulhan, Ramzan Tofa Barrela Grounds, and other schemes.
Reddy expressed disappointment that projects initiated for the benefit of the Muslim minorities during the TDP government were left incomplete or destroyed under the YCP government. He promised that if the TDP returns to power, they will complete the projects and allocate five acres of land for a cremation ground for Muslim minorities.
The meeting was attended by several Muslim minority leaders, including Jamya Masjid Muthu Valli Mehboob Bhasha, Telugu Desam State Minority Leader Mohammed Rafi, former Kottacheruvu Sarpanch Manickyam Baba, Janasena Leaders Abdul, former Muthuvallis Khadarbasha and Alisha, along with religious leaders. The participants discussed strategies to advocate for the interests of the Muslim minority communities in the region.