Muslims from Mosques and Christians from Churches have Conducted Rallies Waving Indian Flags & Chanting National Slogans in AP

Muslims as well as Christians gathered in large numbers participated in the rallies conducted with the National Flag across the state of Andhra Pradhesh, this Friday as part of the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) programme.

Muslims have held the flag-raising the rallies after Friday prayers from heritage building and historic mosques while Christians did so at historic churches.

Secretary to the Minorities department Md Imtiaz stated Chief Minister Jagan Reddy, had given a call for the National Flag rallies as well as selfies at the historical mosques and the churches to mark the occasion.

Muslims have conducted rally from Jamia Masjid in Vizianagaram, the oldest mosque. The imam, the Meuzzin of the mosque, the members of the management committee as well as other muslims have participated in the massive rally.

In the Madrasa of Eluru, the students have taken out rallies raising the national flag and a meeting was held.

Muslims who have come for the Friday prayers in the iconic as well as historical mosques in both Krishna districts Guntur as well as Krishna districts have waved the national flags at the same time chanting the national slogans in the show of patriotism by conducting the rallies.

Students belonging to Darussalam Madrasa in Guntur has organised a rally, Muslims from mosques and Christians from churches held rallies and also took selfies across the state.