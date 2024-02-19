Live
- Manipur govt offices witness thin presence following tribal body's shutdown call
- ED raids Trinamool's district office in Bolpur
- Air India selects Thales' in-flight entertainment system
- KL University Signs MoU with INGV, Italy, for Scientific and Educational Cooperation in Ionospheric Physics and Space Weather
- Cultivating leadership mindset among students
- IEPFA signs pact with DBS Bank to protect investors
- With two aircraft carriers, Indian Navy kicks off MILAN 2024 joint exercise
- DSC 2008 candidates urge Revanth Reddy to address their appointment demand
- Govt’s coal mines auction gets huge response as 40 offline bids come in
- Madras High Court permits Tamil Nadu govt to conduct Formula 4 night street car race
Just In
MVV Satyanarayana attends Maridimamba Ammavari idol installation
Sri Maridimamba Ammavari idol installation, festival, and programs were attended by Members of Parliament, Vice President of Vizag YSRCP, MVV Satyanarayana, and local GVMC 9th ward committee members.
Sri Maridimamba Ammavari idol installation, festival, and programs were attended by Members of Parliament, Vice President of Vizag YSRCP, MVV Satyanarayana, and local GVMC 9th ward committee members.
The idol installation festival of Sri Maridimamba Ammavari in Gulapalem, Visakhapatnam, was magnificently celebrated on Monday and marked by the presence of special guests like MVV Satyanarayana and ward corporator Ummidi Swati Das.
Special prayers, rituals, idol installation with vedic chants, darshan, and aarthi were performed by the temple priests. The main guests were honored by the temple priests with prasadam after the darshan. An anna samaradhana program was started in the afternoon, with Ummidi Das, Doodappa, and a large number of women devotees and villagers participating in the event.