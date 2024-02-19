  • Menu
MVV Satyanarayana attends Maridimamba Ammavari idol installation

Highlights

Sri Maridimamba Ammavari idol installation, festival, and programs were attended by Members of Parliament, Vice President of Vizag YSRCP, MVV Satyanarayana, and local GVMC 9th ward committee members.

The idol installation festival of Sri Maridimamba Ammavari in Gulapalem, Visakhapatnam, was magnificently celebrated on Monday and marked by the presence of special guests like MVV Satyanarayana and ward corporator Ummidi Swati Das.

Special prayers, rituals, idol installation with vedic chants, darshan, and aarthi were performed by the temple priests. The main guests were honored by the temple priests with prasadam after the darshan. An anna samaradhana program was started in the afternoon, with Ummidi Das, Doodappa, and a large number of women devotees and villagers participating in the event.

