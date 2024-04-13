MVV Satyanarayana campaigns in Pedda Waltair Dalaivari Street

In a recent event held at Pedda Waltair Dalaivari Street in Visakhapatnam, Member of Parliament of Visakhapatnam Eastern Constituency and YCP MLA Candidate Mr. MVV Satyanarayana emphasized the importance of preparing booths for the upcoming elections. He addressed the gathering and discussed the achievements of AP CM Jagananna in fulfilling welfare promises made during his padayatra and providing schemes for education, healthcare, and housing to the deserving people. He also criticized former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for deceiving the people with false promises.























Visakha YCP parliamentary candidate Botsya Jhansi echoed similar sentiments, stressing the need to prioritize the welfare of the poor and marginalized in the elections. She highlighted the development projects initiated in the ward under CM Jagananna's guidance and urged the public to support the protection of Visakha Steel Plant from privatization. She also called for unity in electing YCP candidates for the upcoming general elections.



The event was attended by city officials, party members, and activists who expressed their support for CM Jagananna and the YCP candidates. They emphasized the importance of continuing welfare schemes and development efforts in the region. The attendees also discussed the need to counter the opposition's conspiracies and uphold the integrity of the secretariat system established by CM Jagananna. The event concluded with calls for the public to vote for CM Jagananna and the YCP candidates to ensure continued progress and prosperity in Visakhapatnam East Constituency.