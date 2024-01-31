MVV Satyanarayana conducts padayatra in ward 19 of Visakhapatanam

On Tuesday, the Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) 20th Ward, including Koyyaveedhi, Rajakaveedhi, Maduraveedhi, Ammavari Veedhi, and 19th Ward Vasavani Palem and Jalari Endada areas, MVV Satyanarayana conducted a march to inquire about local issues. The march was led by the 20th Ward Corporator Muvvala Lakshmi Suresh and 19th Ward YCP Incharge Surada Venkata Lakshmi Das.

MVV Satyanarayana, Member of Parliament, went door to door to explain the welfare schemes undertaken by the government so far and to listen to the problems of the people. A cake cutting ceremony was also held to celebrate the completion of 30 days, and the cake was distributed to the activists in Ward 19 by Mr. MVV Satyanarayana.

During the event, MVV spoke about the development of government offices in the constituency in line with the Nadu-Nedu works initiated by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. He mentioned that many development programs have been implemented for the convenience of the people and highlighted that several pending issues related to the eastern constituency have been resolved. He emphasized that, regardless of the opposition parties, the YSRCP (YSR Congress Party) will continue to flourish in 2024. He also acknowledged the hardships faced by the people and praised Chief Minister Jagan for continuing welfare schemes even during the COVID-19 pandemic. He expressed the commitment to make Jagan the Chief Minister once again by progressing together. Mr. MVV Garu added that they have been conducting a padayatra (foot march) in the eastern constituency for a month and will also be visiting Gadapagadapa to address the problems faced by the people and find quick solutions.

Several dignitaries were present at the program, including State Fisheries Chairman Vijaya Chandra, 20th Ward YCP President Ravi Kiran Reddy, Surada Das, Vadamodula Ganesh Boni Sivarama Krishna, Convener Papa Rao, Gawara Corporation Director Joshna, Bonda Srinu, Chokkara Shekhar Rao, Naresh, Tilak, Dil Raj Narasingrao, Shankar, Sai, Seshu, Ashok, Pradeep, village elders, Chandrana Babul, Padmaja, and Behra Vasantha. The event saw a significant participation of women party leaders, fans, corporation directors, chairmen, leaders of various affiliated associations, and village elders.