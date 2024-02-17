MVV Satyanarayana Padayatra continues for 41st days

In Visakha East Constituency, Mr. MVV Satyanarayana Garu, the Honorable Member of Parliament and YCP East Constituency Coordinator of Visakha, conducted a padayatra along with Visakha local GVMC 22nd Ward YCP Ward Incharge Peethala Govindu. On the 41st day, Friday, the padayatra covered areas such as Sivajipalem and Pithapuram Colony in the Visakha locality. People are expressing disappointment with the padayatra.



Mr. MVV Garu stated that the padayatras, which have been carried out in Visakha East Constituency for the past 41 days, have received special support from the people, with women welcoming them by bowing. He emphasized that the government of Andhra Pradesh, under the leadership of CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy, will continue to work for the welfare of the poor. He urged everyone to work together to ensure that YS Jaganmohan Reddy becomes the Chief Minister again, and he promised to stand by the people in every corner of the region to address their immediate issues. The program was attended by corporation directors, chairmen, leaders of various affiliated organizations, party leaders, and women.