  • Menu
Trending :

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

MVV Satyanarayana Padayatra continues for 41st days

MVV Satyanarayana Padayatra continues for 41st days
x
Highlights

In Visakha East Constituency, Mr. MVV Satyanarayana Garu, the Honorable Member of Parliament and YCP East Constituency Coordinator of Visakha,...

In Visakha East Constituency, Mr. MVV Satyanarayana Garu, the Honorable Member of Parliament and YCP East Constituency Coordinator of Visakha, conducted a padayatra along with Visakha local GVMC 22nd Ward YCP Ward Incharge Peethala Govindu. On the 41st day, Friday, the padayatra covered areas such as Sivajipalem and Pithapuram Colony in the Visakha locality. People are expressing disappointment with the padayatra.

Mr. MVV Garu stated that the padayatras, which have been carried out in Visakha East Constituency for the past 41 days, have received special support from the people, with women welcoming them by bowing. He emphasized that the government of Andhra Pradesh, under the leadership of CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy, will continue to work for the welfare of the poor. He urged everyone to work together to ensure that YS Jaganmohan Reddy becomes the Chief Minister again, and he promised to stand by the people in every corner of the region to address their immediate issues. The program was attended by corporation directors, chairmen, leaders of various affiliated organizations, party leaders, and women.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X