MVV Satyanarayana participates in Vishwakarma Athmeeya Sammelanam

Vishwakarma Athmeeya Sammelanam meeting took place on Wednesday morning in Visakha local GVMC 10th Ward Ravindra Nagar. The event was attended by Members of Parliament and Eastern YCP Coordinator MVV Satyanarayana as the Chief Guest. The meeting also featured a speech by Kashi Visveswara Swamy who addressed the local residents after their darshan.

The colony has already seen development works worth crores of rupees being undertaken, and there is a strong desire among the locals to support AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in the upcoming elections. The Chief Guest, MVV Satyanarayana, assured the residents that he would work towards further developing the colony and the temple in the area.

The event was attended by Sangha President Kanur Shashi Kumar, Secretary M Malleswara Rao, Bonda Srinivasa Rao, Sangha members, party ranks, and local women. Overall, the meeting was a successful gathering of community members and leaders, all focused