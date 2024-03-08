MVV Satyanarayana pays visit to GVMC ward 19 and addresses problems

Visakha Member of Parliament East Constituency YCP Coordinator, M. V. V. Satyanarayana, paid a visit to the 19th ward to address some of the ongoing issues in the area. He assured the residents that steps are being taken to resolve these problems promptly.

During the visit, MVV also took the time to have lunch with the residents at the home of Naam's Dasithalli and Raju, where he inquired about the well-being of their family. The event was attended by 19th ward YCP in-charge Surada Venkata Lakshmi Das, Vadamodula Ganesh, Behra Vasantha, as well as village elders, conveners, women, and party members.

Overall, the visit was a positive engagement between the local community and the YCP coordinator, showcasing a commitment to addressing the needs and concerns of the residents in the region.