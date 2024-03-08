Live
- ED attaches assets of Rohit R. Pawar, NCP-SP leader says will challenge action in court
- Will develop Hyderabad with MIM’s support: Revanth Reddy
- How trendsetter PM Modi became the creator of 'New Bharat'
- Four killed, 1 hurt in car-motorcycle accident in Maha's Nashik
- India Paddle Festival begins with local lad Akash Pujar winning U-16 category race
- India says it reached out to its students in US after recent deaths
- In a first, four units of IAF get President’s Standard & Colours
- Uddhav Thackery makes Lok Sabha ‘offer’ to Nitin Gadkari; BJP hits back
- Mumbai Airport Customs seizes 6.53 kg smuggled gold, 8 iPhones
- IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to launch India’s fastest, homegrown router
Just In
MVV Satyanarayana pays visit to GVMC ward 19 and addresses problems
Visakha Member of Parliament East Constituency YCP Coordinator, M. V. V. Satyanarayana, paid a visit to the 19th ward to address some of the ongoing issues in the area.
Visakha Member of Parliament East Constituency YCP Coordinator, M. V. V. Satyanarayana, paid a visit to the 19th ward to address some of the ongoing issues in the area. He assured the residents that steps are being taken to resolve these problems promptly.
During the visit, MVV also took the time to have lunch with the residents at the home of Naam's Dasithalli and Raju, where he inquired about the well-being of their family. The event was attended by 19th ward YCP in-charge Surada Venkata Lakshmi Das, Vadamodula Ganesh, Behra Vasantha, as well as village elders, conveners, women, and party members.
Overall, the visit was a positive engagement between the local community and the YCP coordinator, showcasing a commitment to addressing the needs and concerns of the residents in the region.