Rains likely in Andhra Pradesh for next three days

The Meteorological Department has predicted a welcome relief from the scorching sun in Andhra Pradesh, with a possibility of rain in several parts of the state. In Yanam, the lower tripo enclosure is blowing from the southeast or southwest direction, indicating a change in weather patterns.

For the next three days, the forecast for North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam includes light to moderate rain or thundershowers at one or two places. Gusty winds of 30-40 km/h, thunder, lightning, and hailstorm are also expected in some areas.

In South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Sunday is likely to be hot, humid, and uncomfortable, while Monday and Tuesday will remain dry with a chance of hailstorm at one or two places.

Rayalaseema can expect dry weather over the next three days, with a possibility of hailstorm at one or two places.

Residents are advised to stay updated on weather forecasts and take necessary precautions during the expected rainfall and hailstorm events.