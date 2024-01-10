Live
- RSV can infect nerve cells, cause inflammation and damage: Study
- Sisodia, Singh's judicial custody extended; court directs jail authorities on election certificate collection
- Sickle cell patients less likely to get Covid vax: Study
- No invitation needed to visit Ram Temple: Sachin Pilot
- No charge sheet against any BJP legislator in National Anthem insult case: Calcutta HC
- How get rid of dark circles and puffy eyes at home
- Congress Leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, And Adhir Chowdhury To Skip January 22 Ram Mandir Event
- Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Affirms Eknath Shinde Faction As True Shiv Sena, Boosting Chief Minister's Stance
- Relief for Thackeray as Maha Speaker rejects plea by Shinde group to disqualify SS-UBT MLAs
- DCM Calls Upon Party Men to Work Unitedly for the General Elections
Just In
MVV Satyanarayana releases poster over unveiling of a 125 feet statue of BR Ambedkar in Vizag
Highlights
On Wednesday, Honorable Members of Parliament from Visakha released a poster regarding the unveiling of a 125 feet statue of BR Ambedkar, set to take place in Vijayawada on the 19th of this month.
YSRCP Eastern Constituency Coordinator, Mr. MVV Satyanarayana, inaugurated the local GVMC 10 Ward Ravindra Nagar. Governor MVV praised Dr. Ambedkar for his contributions towards social justice in the country and his selfless fight to uplift the downtrodden and eradicate centuries of discrimination.
City SC cell presidents Boney Sivaramakrishna, Allampalli Rajababu, K Ramanna Patrudu, Pathivada Venkata Lakshmi Bonda Srinivasa Rao, Chokkara Sekara Rao, and many women from the party ranks also participated in the program.
