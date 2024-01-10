  • Menu
MVV Satyanarayana releases poster over unveiling of a 125 feet statue of BR Ambedkar in Vizag

On Wednesday, Honorable Members of Parliament from Visakha released a poster regarding the unveiling of a 125 feet statue of BR Ambedkar, set to take place in Vijayawada on the 19th of this month.

YSRCP Eastern Constituency Coordinator, Mr. MVV Satyanarayana, inaugurated the local GVMC 10 Ward Ravindra Nagar. Governor MVV praised Dr. Ambedkar for his contributions towards social justice in the country and his selfless fight to uplift the downtrodden and eradicate centuries of discrimination.

City SC cell presidents Boney Sivaramakrishna, Allampalli Rajababu, K Ramanna Patrudu, Pathivada Venkata Lakshmi Bonda Srinivasa Rao, Chokkara Sekara Rao, and many women from the party ranks also participated in the program.

