MVV Satyanarayana thanks Visakhapatnam East Constituency people for support

MVV Satyanarayana expressed his gratitude towards the people of Visakhapatnam East Constituency for their overwhelming support and assured them that their problems will be addressed effectively. He emphasized the importance of being connected to the grassroots level and understanding the needs of the people.

Overall, the padayatra in Simhadripuram, New Venkoji Palem, and Old Venkoji Palem was a success, with a great response from the local community. The participation of various leaders and supporters further strengthened the bond between the party and the people. Mr. MVV Satyanarayana's dedication to serving the constituents and his commitment to bringing positive change was evident throughout the padayatra.







