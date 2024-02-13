Live
MVV Satyanarayana to unveil cricket Jersey for Maddilapalem Mini Premier League
Maddilapalem Mini Premier League has seen immense success under the leadership of Mr. MVV Satyanarayana. Last year, the cricket league matches were held at the Andhra University ground, and this year's play-off is set to take place on the 13th of this month at the same venue.
In recognition of the players' hard work and dedication, Mr. MVV Satyanarayana, along with the participation of several prominent figures including D Rajesh, G Katraju Reddy, Kumar Reddy, and sportsmen, extended his heartfelt congratulations. During this event, he also unveiled the new cricket jersey, symbolizing the team's unity and commitment.
With such strong support and encouragement, the players of Mini Premier League Maddilapalem are motivated to perform their best in the upcoming play-off. Under Mr. MVV Satyanarayana's leadership, the league has fostered an environment of sportsmanship and camaraderie, making it a successful and cherished event in the cricketing calendar.