MVV Satyanarayana urged people to give YSRCP victory again

Members of Parliament, YCP, East Constituency Coordinator Mr. MVV Satyanarayana has organized a padayatra along with Ward Corporator Ummidi Swati Das, calling for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to be crowned as CM again in the upcoming elections. The padayatra, which took place on the 47th day Friday from Hanumantavaka Junction, saw Mr. Satyanarayana interacting with the people of the constituency to understand their problems and gather support for the Chief Minister.

During the padayatra, Mr. Satyanarayana visited every Gadapagadapa in the constituency and spoke to the residents, who expressed their collective support for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Women from party lines, fans, corporation directors, chairmen, leaders of various affiliated organizations, and women all participated in the program, showing their endorsement for the Chief Minister.

Speaking about the support garnered during the padayatra, Mr. Satyanarayana emphasized the welfare schemes and development initiatives implemented by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the poor in the state. He highlighted the need for the Chief Minister to continue his efforts in the upcoming elections and urged the people to support him for another term as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.